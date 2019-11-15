Against a backdrop of international upheaval and challenge, Gibraltar’s 14th Parliament is sworn in
Gibraltar’s 14th Parliament was sworn in yesterday against the backdrop of immense challenges for this community and a future fraught with pitfalls but laced with opportunities too. There is Brexit, of course, the final outcome of which remains uncertain even after three years of political turmoil, and the shape of which, should it happen at...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here