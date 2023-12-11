Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Albares says ‘absurd’ to exclude airport from UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar

By Brian Reyes
11th December 2023

Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, said it would be “absurd” to exclude the airport from any UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc, adding it must “of course” be including in any agreement.

Mr Albares made the comments during an interview with El Pais published on Sunday, three days before the next formal round of negotiation between the UK and the EU.

Spain has long sought “joint use” of the airport, something the UK and Gibraltar reject because it could raise sovereignty implications.

They favour “enhanced use” instead and note that the airport was not included in the New Year’s Eve framework agreement that forms the basis for the treaty talks.

How that ‘enhanced use’ could work in practice, while respecting red lines on sovereignty, is one of the key remaining issues in the negotiation, which will continue in London later this week when officials from the UK – with Gibraltar – and the EU meet again in London for the 14th formal round of talks.

“What sense would it make to leave out an element as beneficial for the population as the airport?” Mr Albares told El Pais.

“To me, it seems like progress that flights can come from Spanish airports and from other European countries, promoting tourism and relationships.”

“The airport has to be in the agreement, of course.”

The interview with El Pais was widely reported but although headlines highlighted Spain’s insistence on “joint use”, Mr Albares himself was careful not to use that phrase.

Instead, he said a formula could be found and that the UK was willing to explore options to allow EU flights to and from Gibraltar.

“Everything related to Brexit is complex, but I am convinced that the formula can be found,” Mr Albares said in the interview.

“What's the alternative? That one cannot land at that airport? It seems absurd to me.”

Negotiators have not set a deadline for the talks but with European elections due next June and the UK likely set for a general election perhaps as early as April or May, the consensus is that a negotiation spanning two years is now in its final stages.

Last week, European Commission executive vice president Maros Sefcovic, who is leading the negotiation for the EU, said he was confident negotiators could achieve “quite big progress”.

He said the Commission would do its “utmost” to secure a deal but cautioned too that the “final push” would be “the most difficult”.

Asked by El Pais if he thought an agreement was possible, Mr Albares said: “I am optimistic, but it does not depend on me. Spain is doing everything it can.”

Mr Albares was speaking just days after the UK’s Minister for Europe, Leo Docherty, tols the House of Commons that from the outset, the UK Government, “working side-by-side with the Government of Gibraltar”, had presented proposals that sought to maintain “the careful balance” of the New Year’s Eve framework agreement.

“We are prepared to explore practical and technical options to facilitate flights between Gibraltar and the EU,” Mr Docherty said in a written response to a parliamentary question.

“The UK will only agree to terms that the Government of Gibraltar are content with and will not agree to anything that compromises sovereignty.”

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told The Times that Gibraltar remained committed to reaching an agreement that respected all sides’ core positions on sovereignty.

“We are very clear about the great many opportunities this agreement can create for Gibraltar and the area around us,” he said in an article published on Monday.

“We are committed to delivering a great agreement but in a way that requires neither Spain nor Gibraltar to compromise on fundamentals.”

“We are sharpening our pencils to deliver a deal that delivers a rainbow of opportunities that will bring prosperity for the benefit of the whole region.”

“The use of the airport for European flights in that equation would be good, but it is not essential.”

Most Read

Brexit

Albares says ‘absurd’ to exclude airport from UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar

Mon 11th Dec, 2023

Brexit

UK ready to explore ‘practical and technical’ options to allow EU flights from Gibraltar

Wed 6th Dec, 2023

Local News

EV Foundation seeks urgent support amid Christmas shortfall

Thu 7th Dec, 2023

Local News

In run-up to Christmas, Father Charlie, businesses and volunteers pull together for those in need

Mon 11th Dec, 2023

Local News

Residential building with ambulance facility filed for Europort Road

Mon 27th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
UK ready to explore ‘practical and technical’ options to allow EU flights from Gibraltar

6th December 2023

Brexit
Formal treaty round set for next week as negotiation enters ‘final stages’

6th December 2023

Brexit
Gib, UK and Spain continue treaty discussions in Malaga

5th December 2023

Brexit
Cameron and Albares discuss Gib as all sides seek swift conclusion to treaty talks  

28th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023