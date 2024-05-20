Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Cameron warns of ‘no deal’ impact on border, tells Brexiteer MPs Gib's UK sovereignty ‘won’t change’

By Brian Reyes
20th May 2024

A key aim of the negotiation for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar is to deliver a “frictionless” post-Brexit border with Spain, Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Monday, warning a ‘no deal’ outcome would lead to full Schengen checks that at present are not being applied by Spain. Lord Cameron was answering questions from the...

