Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Governor Sir David Steel set to bid Gibraltar farewell with ceremonial departure

By Chronicle Staff
20th May 2024

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, will depart Gibraltar on Thursday at the end of his four-year tenure as Governor and Commander-in-Chief.

A ceremonial departure will take place at 11am when the Governor will exit the Convent where two Guards of Honour provided by members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and essential services personnel will be on parade.

In recognition of his naval career, Royal Navy personnel will provide the Convent Guard on the day.

After being accorded a Royal Salute, the Governor will inspect the parade and, after a second Royal Salute, the Governor will hand over The Keys to the Port Sergeant who will then march them into the Convent.

Sir David will then proceed to walk up Main Street, stopping outside the Courts to bid farewell to the Chief Justice, Anthony Dudley, and then outside the Cathedral to bid farewell to the religious leaders.

In the Lobby of Parliament, the Governor will bid farewell to Speaker of the House Karen Ramagge and the Members of Parliament before proceeding to City Hall to bid farewell to the Mayor, Carmen Gomez.

Sir David will then drop into the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association premises in Irish Town to say farewell to the members before driving to the Naval base to bid farewell to MoD personnel.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, will then escort Sir David airside at the International Gibraltar Airport before a final farewell at the foot of the aircraft.

A 17-gun Salute will be fired by Thomson’s Battery, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, as Sir David steps onto the aircraft.

Sir David will then depart Gibraltar at 3.10pm on the British Airways flight to Heathrow.

Most Read

Local News

Governor approves appointment of new Supreme Court judge

Fri 10th May, 2024

Brexit

CM reflects on complexity of treaty negotiation

Sat 18th May, 2024

Local News

Increases in fines and potential suspension of licence set to improve the Taxi service

Thu 16th May, 2024

Brexit

Treaty remains elusive despite ‘important breakthroughs’ in Brussels talks

Thu 16th May, 2024

Local News

Europort's eastern frontage set for revitalisation with cycle lane and commercial units

Wed 15th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New restaurant and facilities proposed for Western Beach

20th May 2024

Local News
Sentencing adjourned after woman convicted of fraud appoints new lawyer

18th May 2024

Local News
Young Enterprise, Gibraltar's unique success story

18th May 2024

Local News
TNP invite Year 10 and 11 students to volunteer this summer

17th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024