Albares says ‘historic treaty’ opens ‘new chapter of coexistence and opportunities’

by Maria Jesus Corrales

The Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, said the “historic treaty” on Gibraltar published on Thursday “opens a new chapter of coexistence and opportunities” for the Campo de Gibraltar region.

He said it also opens “a new chapter in the relationship between Spain and the United Kingdom”.

In a video published on his social media as soon as the agreement was made public, Mr Albares insisted that under the treaty “the [border] fence disappears, the last wall in continental Europe”.

He also said it “guarantees the free movement of people and goods”, and will particularly benefit the 15,000 cross-border workers.

On the economic side, Mr Albares said it “corrects imbalances and distortions in multiple areas, such as indirect taxation and the environment”.

On sovereignty, he said that “of course, Spain maintains and protects its sovereignty claim”.

Mr Albares sent it by letter to mayors in the Campo, to the President of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, and to economic and social stakeholders in the Campo to inform them of its contents.

The draft text is only currently available publicly in English.

Mr Albares also asked to appear before the Spanish parliament to provide more details on the contents.