Ambitious plans and drive to make them reality

By Vijay Daryanani

As I reflect on the past four years serving as the Minister for Business and Tourism, I can't help but be reminded of the profound challenges we have faced, particularly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Covid tested our resilience but revealed the incredible strength and potential of this community.

As much as the GSLP Liberals achieved in the last four years, we didn’t get to do everything we set out to do – we got the job done, but the job was dictated in large measure by the unprecedented circumstances of the pandemic and Brexit.

Going forward, we have exciting plans for tourism.

Cruising is extremely important to us and that is why we will build a state-of-the-art cruise liner terminal if re-elected.

Passengers will get the best first impression from the moment they step off the ship. The work to beautify the surrounding area has already begun.

We will continue our cruise marketing drive to increase calls in the coming years. 2024 is showing a 5.5% increase and 2025 a 7% increase over 2024. That is 12.5% increase over two years, and we will do more to win share in this competitive industry.

The pedestrian and vehicular entrance to Gibraltar at the land border with Spain will be fully refurbished and improved too.

The works at Landport tunnel will commence during this financial year, with tenders having already being received.

This project will be for all our people to enjoy. There will be landscaping, new paving and new street furniture so everyone can enjoy another wonderful, green environment.

Main Street will get the facelift that traders have been asking me for.

We will repair all paving, there will be new street furniture, planting of more greenery and new street lighting. It will also include modern signage.

We will consult with all businesses on Main Street to give them something that the whole of Gibraltar can be proud of.

Side streets will also be refurbished as we feel that these businesses need more assistance than ever.

We will continue our engagement with Spanish tour operators to prolong the stay of day trippers as we feel at the moment they are departing too early.

Passenger numbers at our airport have seen an 8% increase this year compared to the same period last year. We will keep working with the airlines to increase more frequency and to add new routes.

We are committed to starting an air link with Morocco. The work on this is ongoing and we hope to see some positive results soon.

Last month we also launched the Gibraltar Enterprise Scheme which helps startups and recently established businesses to obtain bank finance, fully guaranteed by the Government. We will now move on to the next stage, opening up for further businesses to be able to apply.

Chatham Counterguard and Casemates will also get facelifts. We will be meeting with all stakeholders to agree on the way forward.

These are two important locations, and we want them improved and maintained both for locals and tourists alike.

The port and maritime industry are very important to our economy.

We will keep on investing in this sector, so we generate more jobs and economic activity. We will work towards making the port as sustainable as possible.

The environment is important to us and the flagship project in the port will be the provision of shore power. The work has already begun on identifying the best possible arrangement.

This is only some of the work we have planned for the next four years.

I am certain that only the GSLP/Liberals have such ambitious plans, and the drive to make them a reality.

Our economic recovery has been gradual, and the road ahead may still have its bumps, but no one works harder to honour our commitment to supporting businesses and tourism in Gibraltar.

Gibraltar hasn’t come this far to ONLY come this far.

We are the team with the vision, commitment, and connection to get the job done. On 12 October, vote for all ten GSLP Liberal candidates.

Vision, vitality, and continued prosperity - our commitment for getting the job done and to Keep Gibraltar Safe.