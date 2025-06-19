Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 19th Jun, 2025

Annual Corpus Christi celebrations held

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
19th June 2025

The annual Corpus Christi Celebrations were held on Tuesday evening at the John Mackintosh Square, and the Holy Mass was followed by the procession to the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned.

Eucharistic Ministers distributed the Holy Communion together with the concelebrating Priests.

Bishop of Gibraltar Carmel Zammit took part in the procession and greeted the children.

After the procession along Main Street to the Cathedral of St. Mary the Crowned, the Benediction was held.

On arrival at the Cathedral, children welcomed the Blessed Sacrament outside where Benediction was given especially to them.

