Arias-Vasquez announces Transaction Tax transition support scheme 

The Minister for Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, announced a Transaction Tax Transition support scheme to aid businesses during the provisional implementation of the treaty later this month.

The scheme will extend from the previously announced Transaction Tax Deduction, where businesses with fewer than 250 employees can claim a temporary deduction during the first 90 days of implementation.

Mrs Arias-Vasquez announced the scheme during her almost five-hour budget address in Parliament on Thursday.

She said this scheme will be targeted to businesses that are able to demonstrate they are materially worse off under the Transaction Tax regime than they would have been under the former Import Duty regime during the first year of its application.

“The scheme will operate by comparing what a business would have paid under the previous Import Duty system with what that same business has actually paid under Transaction Tax,” she said.

“The purpose of this scheme is simple. It is not to remove Transaction Tax. It is not to undermine the new system. It is not to provide blanket assistance to every business irrespective of need.”

“It is to provide targeted, responsible and proportionate support to those businesses that can show that the transition has placed them at a genuine disadvantage.”

She added that the assessment will be undertaken retrospectively, at the end of the first 90 days, once the true impact can be properly measured, with all the safeguards previously announced by the Chief Minister.

As part of the scheme, the Government will convene formal meetings every three months with the GFSB, Chamber, Customs and the Department of Business to determine the impact of this measure and to determine whether it can be extended beyond the initial 90 days.

“That support will be assessed independently and fairly by a committee,” Mrs Arias-Vasquez said.

“Further guidance will be issued in the next month. Because this must be a scheme for genuine need, not a scheme for windfall gain. A business that is profitable and able to absorb the change should not expect the taxpayer to subsidise it.”

“In most cases, support will be considered retrospectively at the end of the relevant period, when the full data is available.”

“Anti-avoidance measures will also be introduced to ensure that no business is abusing this measure.”

Mrs Arias-Vasquez also announced a second alternative measure designed to help businesses adapt, modernise and prepare themselves for the opportunities and challenges of the new trading environment.

“This measure will sit alongside the targeted Transaction Tax transition support scheme, but it will have a different purpose,” she said.

“Whereas the first scheme is aimed at assisting businesses that can demonstrate a direct and measurable impact from the change to Transaction Tax, this second measure is intended to help businesses invest in themselves.”

“We know that businesses cannot simply be expected to absorb change. They also need to be supported to become more efficient, more resilient and better prepared for the future.”

“That means looking at how they operate, how they use technology, how they train staff, how they manage their premises, how they improve their procedures and how they adapt to the new environment in which Gibraltar will be trading.”

This new support regime will be focused on helping relevant businesses review and, where appropriate, improve their operations.

She said that it will allow businesses to seek assistance with areas such as modernisation, process improvement, consultancy, innovation, staff training, digital systems and other practical measures that can help make them more competitive and better equipped for the years ahead.

“This is not intended to be a simple subsidy,” she said.

“It is not about Government writing cheques without purpose or direction. It is about helping businesses to help themselves. It is about sharing the cost of improvement, encouraging investment, and supporting businesses that are prepared to take the necessary steps to adapt.”

The scheme will be designed within the relevant State Aid framework, and will be based on the General Block Exemption Regulations.

It will draw on principles similar to those from previous European funding regimes, but “with one important difference: this support will be funded directly by His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar.”

The detail of the scheme, including the application process, eligibility criteria and supporting documentation required, will be published in due course, she said.