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Fri 10th Jul, 2026

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Local News

DPC to return to in-person meetings 

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Gabriella Ramagge
10th July 2026

The Minister for Town Planning, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, announced that meetings of the Development and Planning Commission will revert to being held in person. 

Meetings have been held online since the Covid-19 pandemic and Mrs Arias-Vasquez said it was right for the meetings to return to in person. 

“The DPC considers matters which affect our streets, our neighbourhoods, our skyline and the way in which Gibraltar develops,” she said. 

“It is right that those discussions should take place in a setting which allows for direct engagement, proper discussion and full public visibility.” 

During the financial year 2025/26, the Department for Town Planning received a total of 568 applications, which she said “reflects a development market which remains active and confident.” 

The estimated value of the development proposals submitted during that period amounted to almost £175 million and ,of those applications, the Government has generated almost £434,500 in revenue from fees. 

During the calendar year 2025, the Development and Planning Commission held 12 meetings.  

Its subcommittee held a further 31 meetings, dealing with more minor and less contentious applications.  

The Government remains committed to transparency and accountability in the planning process. 

The department has also been reviewing the way in which demolition proposals are dealt with within the application system.  

As a result of that review, changes will shortly be introduced in the way in which those applications are managed.  

The intention is to simplify the procedure for applicants and for the department itself, while maintaining all the necessary safety and structural checks. 

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