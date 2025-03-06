Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Arias-Vasquez establishes Young Accountants Think Tank

By Chronicle Staff
6th March 2025

The Minister for Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has launched a Young Accountants Think Tank to support Government efforts in encouraging more young Gibraltarians to pursue careers in accounting and finance.

This initiative follows her address at the recent Gibraltar Society of Accountants Annual Dinner, where she highlighted the need to develop local talent and ensure a strong pipeline of local professionals for Gibraltar’s financial sector.

A statement from the Government said that the Think Tank will bring together emerging talent from Gibraltar’s accountancy firms and will provide insight on how to make the profession more attractive to young people, identifying potential barriers to entry and proposing initiatives to strengthen the local talent pipeline.

Discussions will also focus on broader industry topics, ensuring that Gibraltar remains a competitive place to do business in an evolving global landscape.

“At the Gibraltar Society of Accountants Annual Dinner, I spoke about the importance of developing local talent and ensuring that young people see accountancy as an exciting and viable career path,” said Ms Arias-Vasquez.

“I am pleased to be launching this Young Accountants Think Tank to listen to the ideas of our next generation of accountants.”

“I would like to thank each and every young accountant who has agreed to form part of this Think Tank and I look forward to working with them going forward.”

