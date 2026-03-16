Azamara guests enjoy candlelit performance at St Michael’s Cave

More than 500 passengers from Azamara Cruises were welcomed to Gibraltar for a cultural performance at St Michael’s Cave as part of the cruise line’s AzAmazing Evenings programme.

The event was organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, the Gibraltar Tourist Board and Calypso Tours inside the cave, which was illuminated by 1,000 candles for the evening.

The Mayor, Nicky Guerrero, officially opened the event and welcomed guests to Gibraltar.

The performance featured an orchestra conducted by Miguel Monge Magistris, with singers from the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts.

The programme included “Amazing Grace,” “The Impossible Dream,” “River Deep, Mountain High,” and the James Bond theme.

The performance also featured bagpipes and regimental drums.

The evening formed part of Azamara’s shore experience programme, which is designed to offer cruise guests cultural performances in destinations around the world.

It also formed part of Gibraltar’s tourism-led events strategy aimed at creating experiences that encourage cruise lines to include Gibraltar in their itineraries and extend the length of their stay in port.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer cruise passengers such a unique experience in one of Gibraltar’s most iconic locations.”

“Events like this allow visitors to enjoy our culture, our music and our heritage in a truly memorable setting.”

“This is one of many events scheduled to develop and enhance the experience of cruise passengers visiting Gibraltar.”