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Thu 30th Apr, 2026

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Local News

GSD questions progress on 80A Queensway  

GSD Headquarters. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
30th April 2026

The GSD has questioned how works to convert 80A Queensway into office space are progressing, amid claims that more than £2m has already been paid in rent while no Government departments have yet moved into the building.  

In a statement, the Opposition said information reaching it suggested “little to no advance” had been made on works needed to fit out the premises, described as a large warehouse at the Dockyard, for use by various Government departments.  

The GSD said the building had previously been sold by the Gibraltar Government to a private entity for £7.5m before being leased back at an overall cost of more than £22m over 21 years. 

According to the statement, that arrangement meant the taxpayer was paying around £87,000 a month in rent for a property that was previously Government-owned and was intended to house five Government departments.  

The Opposition said it had criticised the transaction on that basis, describing it as a poor deal for taxpayers.  

“Over the last two years the taxpayer has paid in excess of £2m in rent in circumstances where, it has been reported to the GSD, not one department has as yet moved in to the promised ‘modern, fit-for-purpose office accommodation’,” said GSD MP Damon Bossino. 

“The Government have a lot of explaining to do in relation to this bad deal which is made worse by the continued failure to occupy the property.” 

The Government has previously defended the deal as representing good value for money because it will provide modern offices to five Government departments, whose current offices are in need of costly repair and would be released with a potential value of up to £10m. 

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