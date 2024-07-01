Azopardi slams Govt’s ‘fictional’ budget, says voters should hear stark financial truths
The Gibraltar Government was on Monday accused of delivering “fictional” budget estimates over successive years, unable to rein in departmental over-expenditure even while professing a return to financial stability based on figures that excluded public debt held in a “jungle” of “opaque” Government-owned companies. The damning indictment was delivered by Keith Azopardi, the Leader of...
