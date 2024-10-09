Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

BA passengers left stranded after Spanish border guards refuse entry

Archive photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Brian Reyes
9th October 2024

The BA flight to London on Wednesday evening was cancelled after Spanish border guards refused to follow established protocols allowing passengers to transit to Malaga airport when their flight is diverted. The BA flight was diverted to the Spanish airport due to adverse weather conditions in Gibraltar. But when it emerged that Spanish Policia Nacional...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Developer seeks to transform historic Raglan’s Battery site into residential community

Mon 7th Oct, 2024

Brexit

Spain and Gibraltar press for rival treaty proposals as EU border changes loom

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Local News

BA passengers left stranded after Spanish border guards refuse entry

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Local News

In UN speech, Picardo outlines treaty hopes but challenges Spain’s ‘legally worthless’ sovereignty argument

Tue 8th Oct, 2024

Local News

Time to say ‘enough’ to those who deny Gibraltar’s right to self-determination, UN told

Tue 8th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Iranian migrant fails in third bid for release from custody pending deportation

9th October 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#RichardsRendezvous Hobbyists, there are many

9th October 2024

Features
Paranormal detectives Conroy and Prescott triumph with Hotel el Yanito

9th October 2024

Local News
In UN speech, Picardo outlines treaty hopes but challenges Spain’s ‘legally worthless’ sovereignty argument

8th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024