Back in the driving seat at Transport, Balban mulls plan to slow down traffic
Paul Balban, the Minister for Transport, will present a proposal to the cabinet to reduce speed limits on most of Gibraltar’s roads from 50km per hour to 30 km per hour. Mr Balban, a keen cyclist and former taxi driver and driving instructor, knows Gibraltar’s roads well and wants to encourage greater use of sustainable...
