Balban signals ‘biggest shake up’ to highway rules
The Transport Minister, Paul Balban, this week announced the “biggest shake up” to the Highway Code in 20 years, with cyclists and pedestrians set to benefit the most from these changes. This is being modelled on changes that the UK has made to its own Highway Code in recent weeks. Mr Balban this week told...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here