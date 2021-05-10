Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 10th May, 2021

Barnier’s Brexit diary offers glimpse into EU’s view on Gib

Michel Barnier speaks during a debate on the EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement in the European Parliament in Brussels last month. Photo by Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

By Brian Reyes
10th May 2021

A book published last week by the European Union’s former chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, offers a glimpse into the bloc’s mindset on Gibraltar and its unwavering solidarity with Spain during negotiations since the 2016 referendum. In his 541-page account of Brexit, entitled The Great Illusion and published in French, he described how Britain’s politicians,...

