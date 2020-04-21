Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Be proud Gibsingers amongst the first to bring the gift of music in uncertain times

By Alice Mascarenhas
21st April 2020

by Alice Mascarenhas The last few weeks have shown just how the arts and music have all come together to provide on-line entertainment in a major way and how many of us have connected through music. On Saturday night during the ‘One World: Together at home special to celebrate COVID-19 Workers’ which brought together artists...

