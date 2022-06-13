Before UN, Spain reaffirms commitment to Gib treaty based on New Year’s Eve agreement
Spain reaffirmed before the UN on Monday its commitment to a UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar’s future relations with the bloc that would serve to establish “an area of shared prosperity” based on the New Year’s Eve political agreement. The message was delivered by Spain’s ambassador to the UN, Agustín Santos Maraver, in a written statement...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here