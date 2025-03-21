Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 21st Mar, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Better weather ahead after second wettest March on record

Storm debris on Eastern beach after heavy rains caused flooding in parts of the Campo as rivers broke their banks.

By Gabriella Peralta
21st March 2025

This month has been the second wettest March on record so far, MeteoGib has said, with Gibraltar now looking forward to “better weather on the horizon”. This month has had days of thundery downpours of rain and four named storms. MeteoGib Chief Meteorologist Stephanie Ball has said the rain recorded this month has been three...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Grieving couple raises funds for cold cot at St Bernard’s to support bereaved families

Sun 16th Mar, 2025

Local News

Plans filed to remodel warehouse and make way for affordable homes at Bob Peliza Mews

Wed 19th Mar, 2025

Brexit

Spanish negotiator says there is ‘reason for optimism and no impasse’ in treaty talks

Tue 18th Mar, 2025

Local News

New community mental health hub announced for Sir Joshua Hassan House

Thu 20th Mar, 2025

Local News

‘An Audience With’ David Walliams set for April

Wed 19th Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st March 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Facebook scam defrauds local man of £30,000

21st March 2025

Local News
‘Selective diversification’ critical to economic growth and stability, Sir Joe says

21st March 2025

Local News
CM defends ‘non-discriminatory’ scholarship policy as Opposition slams Govt ‘bungling’

20th March 2025

Local News
Brick heart for Keith Bautista raises funds for GHA

20th March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025