Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School opened, third new school this week
Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School was the third school to be unveiled this week, following the opening of St Mary’s and Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary schools. The inauguration ceremony was held in the school’s foyer before Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, Governor of Gibraltar Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, Minister for Education Dr John Cortes, Director...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here