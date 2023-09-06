Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th Sep, 2023

Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School opened, third new school this week

By Priya Gulraj
6th September 2023

Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School was the third school to be unveiled this week, following the opening of St Mary’s and Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary schools. The inauguration ceremony was held in the school’s foyer before Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, Governor of Gibraltar Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, Minister for Education Dr John Cortes, Director...

