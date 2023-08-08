Boat tour goes back in time to Neanderthal era
By Neve Clinton History was brought to life in a boat tour to the Gorham’s Cave Complex organised by the Gibraltar National Museum, as part of their ‘Walks Through History’ initiative, led by Senior Guide Phil Smith. The Gorham’s Cave Complex tour on the yellow Dolphin Adventure boat, saw Mr Smith teach historical facts about...
