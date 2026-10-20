Book launches, talks and performances feature in Literary Festival programme

Book launches, literary tours, live performances and talks will form part of this year’s Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival, which runs from November 9 to 15.

The programme is being delivered by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministries of Culture and Tourism.

Alice Mascarenhas will launch Alice’s Table 8 at BOOKgem on November 9 at 11am and will be available at the bookshop from 10.30am to 2pm for photographs and book signings.

Later that day, Manolo Galliano will lead ‘Walk Through Words: A Literary Journey Through Gibraltar’, starting at the Gibraltar Garrison Library and ending at BOOKgem.

The tour, which explores Gibraltar’s literary heritage and the stories behind the Rock’s historic libraries and booksellers, is sold out.

At 7.30pm, John Suchet will present ‘Beethoven: The Last Master’ at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, accompanied by a string quartet from the Straits Philharmonic Orchestra.

On November 10, Grant Harrold will host an afternoon tea at The Rock Hotel, sponsored by Seabourn Cruise Line. The event is also sold out.

The Lightning Talks will return to the Garrison Library at 6pm that evening, featuring Dr Alex Menez, Christina Giuffre, Katy Cheeswright, Karim Vatvani and Deborah Mattana.

The speakers will discuss their research, writing processes and the inspiration behind their work.

On November 11 at 6pm, Lord Charles Moore, Margaret Thatcher’s authorised biographer, and Kate Ehrman will present ‘The Fall of Margaret Thatcher: A Whodunnit’ at Grand Battery House.

The semi-dramatised account of Margaret Thatcher’s final days in office will be followed by a question and answer session with Dr Harry Brunjes.

On November 12 at 6pm, Phil Manzanera will present ‘Revolución to Roxy’ at the Aurora Ballroom at the Sunborn Hotel.

The event will look back at his career spanning more than five decades through anecdotes, conversation and live guitar performances.

More information is available on the festival website at gibraltarliteraryfestival.gi.