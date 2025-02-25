Border woes put spotlight on treaty talks in troubled times
Last Friday once again put a spotlight on the importance of frontier fluidity to communities on either side of the border. Some 15,000 people cross the border daily to provide services across all areas of Gibraltar’s economy, including healthcare. It is a mutual dependence that underscores the need for a post-Brexit treaty that provides guarantees...
