Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Major developments at former Rooke site and John Mackintosh Square set for planning debate

Image courtesy of WSRM Architects/Carlton Properties Ltd.

By Eyleen Gomez
25th June 2025

The full planning application for a large-scale development on the former Rooke site on 20/22 Queensway will be debated by the Development and Planning Commission on Thursday. Following on from outline planning permission, developer Carlton Properties Ltd is seeking approval for the proposed construction of a mixed-use development comprising residential, commercial and retail units, and...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Historic agreement on Rock's post-Brexit future is 'a moment of progress, clarity and optimism'

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Feetham Brussels-bound for meetings ahead of European Parliament vote on EU high-risk list

Tue 24th Jun, 2025

Local News

Rooke loan repayments under way as project awaits fire safety clearance

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

Local News

Major developments at former Rooke site and John Mackintosh Square set for planning debate

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

Local News

Azopardi urges ‘realism and political honesty’ in treaty debate

Mon 23rd Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
‘Pride is about more than celebration - it’s about visibility, connection, and impact’

25th June 2025

Local News
Census to be published ‘probably within a month’

24th June 2025

Features
80-strong choir to lead Carmina Burana

24th June 2025

Opinion & Analysis
Chai With Priya Breaking the news cycle

24th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025