Border works reshape space on both sides

Works on both sides of the Gibraltar-Spain border are progressively reshaping the border area as preparations continue for the removal of existing infrastructure.

On the Gibraltar side, scaffolding has been erected around the canopies that are due to be removed. Workers were on site preparing for the dismantling process, which is expected to begin in the coming days.

On the Spanish side, part of the canopy on the outbound lane for vehicles, before the Spanish National Police control point, was removed overnight.

The Spanish company Desguaces El Malagueño has been contracted to remove waste and scrap metal generated by the dismantling works on the Spanish side of the border.

According to the company’s owner, Antonio Garcia, the operation is expected to take at least one week as crews work to clear the areas used by the Spanish National Police and the Guardia Civil.

The works form part of the ongoing changes to infrastructure on both sides of the border crossing.

The deadline to finish the removal is 15th of July.