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Fri 31st Jul, 2026

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Local News

Customs seizes 240 kilos of cocaine from commercial ship

By Chronicle Staff
31st July 2026

Customs officers in Gibraltar seized 240 kilograms of cocaine stashed on a commercial vessel, in an intelligence-led operation that unfolded early June but was only confirmed today.

The cocaine consisted of individually wrapped slabs in nine holdalls stashed in the vessel’s rudder trunk.

“Acting on reports indicating that suspicious packages had been concealed onboard M/V Sea Fighter, officers from the HM Customs Marine Section, supported by HM Customs Land Enforcement Officers, conducted a thorough search of the vessel,” the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.

“A comprehensive investigation was subsequently carried out, including interviews with the vessel's crew.”

“However, no evidence was identified linking any crew member to the concealment.”

“Following the completion of enquiries on board the vessel, the vessel was granted clearance to continue its voyage, whilst investigations into the origin of the cocaine, those responsible for its concealment and its intended destination continued through other investigative channels.”

No further information was provided on the outcome of those investigations.

The drugs have since been destroyed.

"This significant seizure reflects HM Customs' continued commitment to preventing the transit of illegal drugs through Gibraltar's waters and our ongoing efforts to assist in the combat against international organised crime," said John Payas, the Collector of Customs.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo congratulated Customs personnel and said the seizure underlined the international impact of work by Gibraltar’s law enforcement agencies.

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