Fri 23rd Jan, 2026

Bossano comments on whistleblowers ‘not aimed at DPP’

By Chronicle Staff
23rd January 2026

The Minister for Protected Disclosures, Sir Joe Bossano, has said that his statements in Parliament on Wednesday were not aimed at casting doubt at the Director of Public Prosecutions or his office.

Mr Bossano had addressed Parliament on whistleblowers describing allegations made by Royal Gibraltar Police officers under past senior management teams.

In a press statement following the Parliamentary session Mr Bossano said he had been approached by many individuals, many family members of whistleblowers and whistleblowers themselves who have been very pleased that their matters are finally being aired.

“I know many have gone, and are going, through very difficult times,” he said.

“I also appreciate the statement from Commissioner Owain Richards in relation the whistleblowers statements that some of the allegations were previously the subject of independent investigations and that other matters are ongoing and remain under review.”

“This is a demonstration of the many reasons why he and the RGP now enjoy our confidence.”

“Also in relation to my statements in Parliament yesterday in relation, specifically, to OP Delhi, at no time were my comments aimed at the DPP or his offices nor intended to cast any doubt on the independence, impartiality and integrity of the DPP or his offices in the role they played in relation to that case.”

“My statements were meant and directed solely at the conduct of certain officers of the RGP who were serving at the time."

