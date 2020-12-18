Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Dec, 2020

Brexit deal for Gib ‘a few small phrases’ away, CM says

Screen grab from Cadena Ser interview.

By Brian Reyes
18th December 2020

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said Gibraltar, the UK and Spain are just “a few small phrases” away from “a historic agreement” that would frame the Rock’s future relationship with the European Union. Speaking on Cadena Ser’s flagship morning news programme 'Hoy por Hoy' in a special edition broadcast from Gibraltar, Mr Picardo said there was...

