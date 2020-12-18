Brexit deal for Gib ‘a few small phrases’ away, CM says
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said Gibraltar, the UK and Spain are just “a few small phrases” away from “a historic agreement” that would frame the Rock’s future relationship with the European Union. Speaking on Cadena Ser’s flagship morning news programme 'Hoy por Hoy' in a special edition broadcast from Gibraltar, Mr Picardo said there was...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here