Fri 4th Jul, 2025

Nominations invited for 2026 State Honours and Gibraltar Award

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
4th July 2025

The Gibraltar Honours Board, chaired by the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, will meet in October to consider nominations for the 2026 King’s Birthday Honours List and the Gibraltar Award.

Nominations are open to members of the public and are intended to recognise individuals from any part of the Gibraltarian community who have made an exceptional contribution or given exceptional service to Gibraltar’s well-being, achievement or reputation.

Submissions must be received by Friday September 26 and should be completed using the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office nomination form. Forms should be addressed to the GHB Secretary, Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA.

The form and accompanying guidance are available from The Convent reception on Main Street or by contacting enquiry.gibraltar@fcdo.gov.uk.

Each nomination should be supported by up to two letters of endorsement from individuals with personal knowledge of the nominee’s contribution or service.

The Gibraltar Honours Board will consider nominations for the following awards:
Gibraltar Award (GA): For exceptional service to Gibraltar and its people by residents of Gibraltar.

Companion of St Michael and St George (CMG) / Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE): For a prominent national role, significant regional leadership, or innovative contributions in a specific field.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE): For a distinguished role at the regional or national level through notable achievement or community service.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE): For outstanding community service with lasting and significant impact.

British Empire Medal (BEM): For practical service to the local community, including sustained voluntary activity or short-term impactful initiatives.

Nominations can be submitted by anyone for anyone. Without a nomination, no award can be made. The Gibraltar Honours Board encourages the public to participate to ensure that exceptional efforts within the community are formally recognised.

