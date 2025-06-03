British Forces Gibraltar attends 65th International Military Pilgrimage in Lourdes

Eleven service personnel from British Forces Gibraltar took part in the 65th International Military Pilgrimage [IMP] in Lourdes recently.

The IMP is an annual event established in the aftermath of the Second World War and aimed at fostering healing and promoting peace and mutual respect among nations.

This year's pilgrimage for British Forces Gibraltar was organised by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, with seven RG personnel attending.

During the event the RG proudly represented British Forces Gibraltar by serving as the Colour Party for the British contingent, which numbered approximately 330 personnel.

In addition to the ceremonial duties, RG participants also took part in the international sports challenge, securing an impressive first place finish among more than 35 international teams.

The event itself, conducted on the large field opposite the world famous Massabielle Grotto, required teams to compete against each other through a series of physical tests including a unique event which simulated pushing a specially designed wheelchair. It was a great test of fitness and teamwork.

A major focus of the pilgrimage is international engagement and attendees had the opportunity to connect with over 7,000 other service personnel from nations such as France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the United States, and the Pontifical Swiss Guards from the Vatican.

“The event provided a unique environment to build camaraderie, mutual understanding, and shared purpose across national and cultural lines,” HQ British Forces said in a statement.

BFG is already looking forward to the 2026 International Military Pilgrimage which will take place from 21–25 May.