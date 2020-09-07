Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Businesses hope BID scheme will give them strength in numbers

New toilets were installed in Chatham Counterguard last Friday. Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
7th September 2020

Traders in Main Street and its surrounding areas have welcomed the launch of the “business improvement district” plan, adding that it will give them “clout” while working together. Local business owners have faced increasing challenges over the past few years, whether it has been shopping in Spain, online sales, Brexit and now the Covid-19 pandemic....

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Wales removes Gibraltar from quarantine exemption list, but no change in England

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gib Brexit deal possible even without UK/EU agreement, CM says

Tue 1st Sep, 2020

Local News

Germany issues travel warning for Gibraltar

Wed 26th Aug, 2020

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Amid rising cases, Campo adjusts to life under shadow of Covid-19

7th September 2020

Features
A different kind of National Day

7th September 2020

Local News
Covid-19 stress worsens dementia cases, GADS says

7th September 2020

Sports
The match – Carving their intent on the pitch

6th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020