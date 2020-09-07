Businesses hope BID scheme will give them strength in numbers
Traders in Main Street and its surrounding areas have welcomed the launch of the “business improvement district” plan, adding that it will give them “clout” while working together. Local business owners have faced increasing challenges over the past few years, whether it has been shopping in Spain, online sales, Brexit and now the Covid-19 pandemic....
