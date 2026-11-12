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Thu 12th Nov, 2026

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CAB Gibraltar joins Citizens Advice Poland anniversary conference

By Chronicle Staff
12th November 2026

Representatives of Citizens Advice Bureau Gibraltar travelled to Warsaw for Citizens Advice Poland’s 30th anniversary conference, where discussions focused on the future of advice services and greater international cooperation.

The two-day programme marked three decades of Citizens Advice Poland’s work and included discussions on more holistic and emotionally responsive advice, as well as the importance of maintaining face-to-face support alongside developing digital services.

CAB Gibraltar said these themes reflected its own experience, including the continuing preference among many clients for personal contact.

Citizens Advice International also held its annual general meeting during the visit, bringing together representatives from Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, the UK and other countries.
The meeting focused on expanding membership and strengthening collaboration between advice organisations internationally.

CAB Gibraltar said countries including Turkey, the Falkland Islands, Ethiopia, Malawi, New Zealand, Australia, Morocco and Spain also form part of the wider Citizens Advice International network as friends of the organisation.

It added that cooperation with organisations in other countries had grown since the previous meeting, including links with Morocco.

A representative of CAB Gibraltar said: “It was a privilege to celebrate this milestone with our colleagues in Poland. We were inspired by the resilience of the Polish people who given their current difficult situation with an ongoing dangerous war which could well affect the future of their own country, have demonstrated courage and hope. The dedication of the advisors and volunteers that support them contribute a source of inspiration for other countries to follow in line with the fundamental objectives of CAI."

Chair of CAB Gibraltar, Pili Rodriguez said: “For me it’s a privilage to share my experiences with CAB’s Deputy Ivan Cruz and CAB Chair of the Board of Trustees Ivan Navas who both made a fundamental contribution to the objectives pursued.”

CAB Gibraltar congratulated its Polish colleagues and thanked the organisation’s trustees, staff, advisers and volunteers for their welcome during the visit.

Further information is available from CAB on 200 40006, by email at info@cab.gi or through its Facebook page.

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