Governor rejects appeal lodged by British man declared a prohibited immigrant
A British national banned from Gibraltar last month has failed in a bid to appeal the decision declaring him a prohibited immigrant. Anthony Farrell, 66, was served last month with a prohibited immigrant notice by the Commissioner of Police acting in his role as Principal Immigration Officer following his conviction earlier this year for a...
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