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Thu 12th Nov, 2026

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Governor rejects appeal lodged by British man declared a prohibited immigrant  

Archive image of The Convent. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
12th November 2026

A British national banned from Gibraltar last month has failed in a bid to appeal the decision declaring him a prohibited immigrant.  Anthony Farrell, 66, was served last month with a prohibited immigrant notice by the Commissioner of Police acting in his role as Principal Immigration Officer following his conviction earlier this year for a...

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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