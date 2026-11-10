Defence Police officers commended for life-saving actions

Two Gibraltar Defence Police officers have received Highly Commended awards after their response to a medical emergency helped save a man’s life.

Constable Garcia and Constable Ferrary were recognised during a presentation ceremony at Gibraltar Defence Police Headquarters on November 3, attended by Chief of Police John McVea, Peter Lombard and his daughter, Cora Lombard.

The commendations related to an incident on September 1, when the officers were deployed on armed response patrol duties and responded to reports of an unconscious man in the driver’s seat of a stationary vehicle on Queensway.

They found Mr Lombard in a critical condition and, with assistance from members of the public, removed him from the vehicle and began first aid.

PC Garcia administered CPR until ambulance personnel arrived and continued to assist medical staff as required.

PC Ferrary coordinated the immediate response while Mr Lombard received urgent care before emergency medical services took over.

The Gibraltar Defence Police said the officers’ actions demonstrated professionalism, composure and dedication under pressure.

Presenting the commendations, Mr McVea praised both officers for their conduct and said their actions reflected credit on themselves and the Gibraltar Defence Police.

Mr Lombard has since made a full recovery and attended the ceremony with his daughter to thank the officers personally.

The Gibraltar Defence Police congratulated PC Garcia and PC Ferrary on their recognition.