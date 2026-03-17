Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Mar, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Cancer Relief Gibraltar to hold annual Easter egg hunt

By Chronicle Staff
17th March 2026

Cancer Relief Gibraltar has announced its third annual Easter Egg Hunt, which will take place on Sunday, March 29 at the Alameda Botanic Gardens Open-Air Theatre from 9.30am to 1pm.

The charity said the event will include an egg hunt based on photo clues and riddles tailored to different age groups.

A range of activities will also be available at the Open-Air Theatre grounds, including face painting, interactive storytelling and crafts. Intervals Café will be open during the event.

Rowena, Fundraising Manager at Cancer Relief Gibraltar, said: “We're delighted that our Easter Egg Hunt is back for its 3rd year.

“It has become a popular date in our fundraising calendar, and we love welcoming families to enjoy a fun-filled morning in the beautiful Alameda Gardens all in aid of the vital services we aim to provide our community."

Cancer Relief Gibraltar said the event is intended to support its fundraising efforts and thanked ComeOn Group for sponsoring the Easter Egg Hunt for the third year running.

Tickets are available at www.buytickets.gi.

For more information, contact 200 42392 option four or fundraising@cancerrelief.gi

Most Read

Brexit

Treaty translated, but question mark hangs over April 10 start date 

Mon 16th Mar, 2026

Local News

Queen’s Hotel residents living in squalid conditions set for relocation

Mon 16th Mar, 2026

Local News

RGP logs £5.2m in fraud losses in Gib last year 

Mon 16th Mar, 2026

Local News

Plans submitted to transform pig farm into butterfly park

Thu 5th Mar, 2026

Local News

RFA Lyme Bay sails from Gib amid Middle East crisis

Sun 15th Mar, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th March 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Clarification on meningitis advice following confirmation of Kent strain

17th March 2026

Local News
Gibraltar lecture at the Oxford Literary Festival 2026

17th March 2026

Local News
Works in progress on new College site

17th March 2026

Local News
HMS Dragon stops in Gib for stores and personnel on its way to Eastern Med

17th March 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026