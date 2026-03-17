Cancer Relief Gibraltar to hold annual Easter egg hunt

Cancer Relief Gibraltar has announced its third annual Easter Egg Hunt, which will take place on Sunday, March 29 at the Alameda Botanic Gardens Open-Air Theatre from 9.30am to 1pm.

The charity said the event will include an egg hunt based on photo clues and riddles tailored to different age groups.

A range of activities will also be available at the Open-Air Theatre grounds, including face painting, interactive storytelling and crafts. Intervals Café will be open during the event.

Rowena, Fundraising Manager at Cancer Relief Gibraltar, said: “We're delighted that our Easter Egg Hunt is back for its 3rd year.

“It has become a popular date in our fundraising calendar, and we love welcoming families to enjoy a fun-filled morning in the beautiful Alameda Gardens all in aid of the vital services we aim to provide our community."

Cancer Relief Gibraltar said the event is intended to support its fundraising efforts and thanked ComeOn Group for sponsoring the Easter Egg Hunt for the third year running.

Tickets are available at www.buytickets.gi.

For more information, contact 200 42392 option four or fundraising@cancerrelief.gi