Carefully crafted art from wire exhibited at the Nook
An accident when creating clay art led artist Julia Francis to create unique wire pieces, each with their own story. Each artwork is carefully crafted, taking Ms Francis 15 hours to complete and are on show at the Nook in the Art and Crafts Shop, Casemates Square. The exhibition called ‘Fire and Mortar’ is inspired...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here