Charles Azzopardi ordained as Bishop of Gibraltar  

Monsignor Charles Azzopardi was ordained as Bishop of Gibratar in a joyful and spiritual ceremony on Sunday morning.

Over 3,000 people gathered at the Victoria Stadium to celebrate the episcopal ordination of Mgr. Azzopardi, who has dedicated his life to the church and is well known locally for his work at St Theresa’s Church and in the soup kitchen.

Bishop Azzopardi is now the ninth Bishop of Gibraltar, taking over from Bishop Carmel Zammit who is retiring from the post.

Ahead of the ceremony Bishop Azzopardi said he was excited, glad and touched by the support he has received from the church and the people of Gibraltar.

“It was impressive to come in through the marquee,” he said.

“I decided to come walking, and there is no doubt that everything looks beautiful for the occasion.”

He added that it had been a lovely spiritual journey, having spent some time before the ordination on retreat.

“I have to say that there's a tremendous peace within me,” he said.

Bishop Azzopardi walked down the 60m aisle in a procession alongside the clergy opening the ceremony.

He was consecrated by Archbishop of Civitas Ducalis Mark Miles in a marquee which was converted into a Cathedral.

Archbishop Miles told this newspaper that it was a fantastic day for the church in Gibraltar.

“We have someone who's been named by the Holy Father, who is Gibraltarian,” Archbishop Miles said.

“I'm very excited personally because I know Father Charlie very well.”

Archbishop Miles guided the celebration for the first half of the ceremony, where he ordained Bishop Azzopardi who then continued the mass.

During the ordination Archbishop Miles asked Bishop Azzopardi to resolve to guard the faith and to discharge this office.

“At the heart of today's celebration, is our prayer that the Spirit will grant Father Charlie the strength needed to lead the church in Gibraltar, to proclaim the Gospel and to sanctify souls, the strength needed for the sake of service,” Archbishop Miles said.

“Indeed, the ritual reminds the bishop that he's called to give his life for those under his care.”

“Now all of us who know Father Charlie, know well that he has a big heart as a priest who has already shown what the ritual refers to as gratuitous, unconditional love for all.”

Co-conscreting Bishops were Archbishop and Apostolic Nuncio of Great Britain Miguel Buendía and retiring Bishop of Gibraltar Carmel Zammit.

Bishop Zammit said he was very happy for Bishop Azzopardi and is looking forward to his own retirement where he will return to Malta.

“Happy for two reasons, that there's going to be a new bishop who I know Gibraltar accepts with their full heart, and secondly, I'm very happy because I have finished the journey and now when I go home, although I'll be coming here from time to time, I start another journey because my vocation doesn't end by retiring,” he said.

Archbishop Buendía described how the episcopal ordination was a great day for Gibraltar.

“I think today is a great day for the whole of Gibraltar, particularly for the Catholic community, but also for the whole peninsula,” he said.

“It's been a long time since a Gibraltarian bishop has been named, and Father Charles Azzopardi is known and loved by all the people of Gibraltar.”

The two hour-long event included a reading from Sister Jennifer, a Gibraltarian enclosed Discalced Carmelite nun living in Ronda, who has spent many years leading a secluded monastic life.

Mgr. John Pardo also read describing how the church gladly entrusts Bishop Azzopardi, and Mgr. Paul Bear was alongside throughout the ceremony.

The ordination was attended by local dignitaries including the Governor of Gibraltar, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who was standing in for Chief Minister Fabian Picardo who is convalescing after an emergency eye operation, and the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi.

The well-attended ceremony included hymns, prayers, and communion for the thousands at the event.

Bishop Azzopardi blessed the congregation during his ordination, walking up and down the aisles as the crowds applauded.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Bishop Azzopardi told the congregation.

He said it had been a great and happy time since he was called by the Archbishop Miles, who informed him of his appointment.

He said he would pray for everyone and looked forward to thanking everyone personally.

“My heart and thoughts go to all those who are not here today following on social media, from Singapore to London to Ireland and Madrid,” he said

The ceremony was followed by drinks in the marquee to celebrate Bishop Azzopardi’s ordination.