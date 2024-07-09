#ChasingNelson ¿Qué Dice?
I’ve been teaching an A-Level student who is currently learning Quechua. She is of Ecuadorian heritage, and the reason she has cited for learning is that she’d like to communicate with her grandmother in this language. Despite everyone in the family speaking Spanish, this student has felt a calling towards reaching out to an aspect...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here