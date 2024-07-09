Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 9th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

#ChasingNelson ¿Qué Dice?

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Jonathan Pizarro
9th July 2024

I’ve been teaching an A-Level student who is currently learning Quechua. She is of Ecuadorian heritage, and the reason she has cited for learning is that she’d like to communicate with her grandmother in this language. Despite everyone in the family speaking Spanish, this student has felt a calling towards reaching out to an aspect...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

PossAbilities Café opens its doors to the public

Mon 8th Jul, 2024

Brexit

Lammy talks to Picardo and Albares amid hopes for a swift resumption of political treaty talks

Sun 7th Jul, 2024

Local News

New property tax ‘could deter investors’

Thu 4th Jul, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar marks 81 years since death of General Sikorski

Mon 8th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Lammy and Albares to meet this week in bid to ‘push ahead’ with treaty negotiation

8th July 2024

Features
Albert Hammond: In Symphony and in Conversation

8th July 2024

Local News
Gibraltar marks 81 years since death of General Sikorski

8th July 2024

Brexit
Lammy talks to Picardo and Albares amid hopes for a swift resumption of political treaty talks

7th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024