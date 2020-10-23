Civil Service tasked with preparing for impact of Covid-19 as winter approaches
The Civil Service has embarked on a deep evaluation of how it will continue to deliver public services against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and concern about the rise in virus cases as winter approaches. In a circular to civil servants, Chief Secretary Darren Grech praised their efforts and work since last March but...
