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Tue 17th Mar, 2026

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Local News

Clarification on meningitis advice following confirmation of Kent strain

By Chronicle Staff
17th March 2026

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, has issued further advice for students and parents following confirmation that the strain circulating in Kent and linked to the Canterbury outbreak is meningitis B.

There are currently two vaccines available that protect against different strains of meningitis.
Vaccination against meningitis B is offered to those born in 2015 or later at two months, three months and 13 months. No booster is required.

This means that most university-age students will not have been vaccinated against meningitis B, as the vaccine is not routinely offered by the GHA or the UK NHS.

The UK Government has announced a targeted vaccination campaign for University of Kent students. The GHA will also offer meningitis B vaccines free of charge in Gibraltar to University of Kent students studying at the affected campus who have not previously received the vaccine or who are unable to receive it in the UK before returning to Gibraltar for the Easter break.

The meningitis ACWY vaccine is offered to schoolchildren in Year 9. Those who did not receive it were sent a reminder in Year 13.

Students who have already received the meningitis ACWY vaccine do not need to be vaccinated again.
The GHA is advising students and parents to check vaccination status with the Child Health Department by calling 200 03351 between 8am and 12pm on weekdays, calling 200 07962 between 8am and 4pm on weekdays, or emailing child.welfare@gha.gi.

The GHA is also encouraging Gibraltar students who have not yet received the meningitis ACWY vaccine to arrange vaccination while they are in Gibraltar during the Easter holidays before returning to university.

Meningitis ACWY vaccinations for all students, and meningitis B vaccinations for University of Kent students only, can be arranged through the Primary Care Centre by calling 200 66966 between 9am and 3pm on weekdays.

Dr Carter said: “I strongly encourage all university age students to check their vaccination status and arrange for any necessary vaccines whilst in Gibraltar for the Easter break."

“It’s important to emphasise that there are no known cases linked to Gibraltar and the risk remains relatively low.”

“However, because most university age students will yet not be protected against Meningitis B, it is important to stay informed of local advice in your area, know the symptoms and call 111 for medical advice as soon as these develop.”

“I strongly encourage all University of Kent students from the affected campus to get vaccinated against Meningitis B as soon as possible, either in the UK or here in Gibraltar.”

The advice states that 111 should be called as soon as symptoms develop, including rash, fever, severe headache, vomiting, light sensitivity and neck stiffness.

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