ClimACT Schools Gibraltar 2025 marks a year of innovation and environmental leadership

School representatives gathered at Notre Dame Lower Primary School last Wednesday to celebrate the fourth edition of the ClimACT Schools Gibraltar Awards, joined by the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, Director for Education Keri Scott and project co-ordinator and Education Adviser Jackie Linares.

This year’s awards highlighted environmental work carried out across Gibraltar’s schools during the 2024–25 academic year. The awards reflect the mission of ClimACT Schools Gibraltar: “To develop and foster an environmental ethos within schools so that environmental learning is embedded within a child’s educational experience and this experience is carried with them into their adult life.”

The event recognised the efforts of teachers and pupils in embedding sustainability into everyday school life and in deepening pupils’ understanding of the climate crisis.

Certificates were awarded at Bronze, Silver, Gold and Diamond levels, based on credits accumulated through projects, policies and eco-initiatives. Sixteen schools took part, including all government mainstream schools as well as Prior Park School and Hebrew Primary School.

Schools presented a range of projects aimed at enriching school life and promoting environmental awareness. These included recycled “zen zones”, second-hand uniform shops, upcycled art projects, expanded outdoor learning, school gardens, insect hotels and car-sharing initiatives. The projects were described as supporting sustainability while encouraging creativity, problem-solving, collaboration and real-world engagement among pupils.

The Department of Education noted the continued growth of ClimACT, an initiative that began over eight years ago as part of the EU-funded SUDOE programme, previously managed locally by the University of Gibraltar and now led from within the education system. The project continues through collaboration with the Department of the Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change and local NGOs.

The Department of Education noted the continued growth of ClimACT, an initiative that began over eight years ago as part of the EU-funded SUDOE programme, previously managed locally by the University of Gibraltar and now led from within the education system. The project continues through collaboration with the Department of the Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change and local NGOs.

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said: “Our schools - thanks to the dedication of the staff and the enthusiasm of the students - are leading the way in environmental and climate awareness and in practical projects to improve the environment and to spread this very important message. They never fail to impress, and I congratulate all the participants and encourage them to continue with this vital work”.