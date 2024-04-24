Commission ‘regrets’ European Parliament’s objection to Gib’s removal from ‘high risk’ list
The European Commission on Wednesday said it “regrets” the European Parliament’s rejection of its decision last March to remove several jurisdictions including Gibraltar from the EU’s list of high-risk countries with “strategic deficiencies” in mechanisms to counter money laundering and terrorist financing [AML/CFT]. A Commission spokesperson told the Chronicle officials would now “reflect internally” on...
