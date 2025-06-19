Cortes visits St Martin’s School extension site

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, visited the site of the former Strength Factory on Wednesday to view ongoing works to prepare the premises for additional classrooms for the St Martin’s School Early Birds programme in September.

Dr Cortes was accompanied by Education Adviser Monique Bacarese Hamilton, acting Head of St Martin’s School Priscilla Cruz, and GJBS Project Manager Mark Rodriguez.

Dr Cortes said: “I was very pleased to see how works are progressing, well on schedule for September, and what spacious facilities will be available for the staff and children.”

“I am grateful too to the residents of the area who have contributed with their suggestions to improvements in the design, particularly in relation to access.”

“It really is great to see the community working together in this way.”