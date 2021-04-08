Court hears evidence from man convicted for warehouse robbery
A man previously convicted for his role in the €1.5million robbery of a tobacco warehouse gave evidence yesterday in the trial of two men accused of being involved in the incident. Samir Douaoui claimed he had attended meetings with the two defendants, Hamza Mesmoudi and Hakim El Lagmich, in the run up to the robbery...
