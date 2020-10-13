Court of Appeal Judge retires in virtual tribute
Court of Appeal Judge Dame Janet Smith today ‘hung her wig up’ in a heartfelt virtual tribute after an almost 50 year-long career in law. In a tribute presented remotely, Sir Maurice Kay, detailed her “stellar career” and described her as a “universally admired judge”. In attendance for the farewell were Chief Justice Anthony Dudley,...
