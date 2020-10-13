Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Oct, 2020

Court of Appeal Judge retires in virtual tribute

Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
12th October 2020

Court of Appeal Judge Dame Janet Smith today ‘hung her wig up’ in a heartfelt virtual tribute after an almost 50 year-long career in law. In a tribute presented remotely, Sir Maurice Kay, detailed her “stellar career” and described her as a “universally admired judge”. In attendance for the farewell were Chief Justice Anthony Dudley,...

