Court remands man accused of attempted murder
A man accused of attempted murder was remanded in custody on Monday by the Magistrates’ Court. Christopher Nuñez, 28, of Varyl Begg Estate, was also charged with being in possession of bladed articles in public. The court heard that Mr Nuñez was allegedly in possession of three large kitchen knives and a pair of scissors,...
