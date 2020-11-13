Courts review Covid contingency plans after virus case hits workload
The Gibraltar Court Service is working on the implementation of additional measures to mitigate any future impact that Covid-19 could have on its operations after Supreme Court proceedings were halted this week. The Supreme Court Registry team had to self-isolate after one member of staff tested positive for coronavirus, although the public counter remains open....
