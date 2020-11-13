Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Nov, 2020

Courts review Covid contingency plans after virus case hits workload

By Priya Gulraj
13th November 2020

The Gibraltar Court Service is working on the implementation of additional measures to mitigate any future impact that Covid-19 could have on its operations after Supreme Court proceedings were halted this week. The Supreme Court Registry team had to self-isolate after one member of staff tested positive for coronavirus, although the public counter remains open....

