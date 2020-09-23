Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 23rd Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Covid-19 saliva test could be rolled out soon, Govt says

Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
23rd September 2020

A new test for Covid-19 using a sample of saliva is looking promising, with plans to introduce the method soon, the Gibraltar Government confirmed. The Director of Public Health, Dr Sohail Bhatti, recently confirmed the Gibraltar Health Authority has been working on a trial for some time. The proposed saliva test would be more comfortable...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Cross-border worker with Covid-19 dies in Spain

Sun 20th Sep, 2020

Local News

Gib easyJet flight diverted to Portugal

Thu 17th Sep, 2020

Local News

‘Passenger locator’ forms now online

Tue 22nd Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

The search for Simon Parkes continues

Sat 19th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Plans filed for new St Mary’s school

23rd September 2020

Local News
Gib access to UK trade ‘a moral priority and no brainer’, Commons told

23rd September 2020

Local News
Police search for Simon Parkes ‘progressing smoothly’

23rd September 2020

Local News
For parents, return to university brings added stress this term

22nd September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020