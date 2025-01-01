Crime novelist finds inspiration in Gibraltar's scenic charm and sailing life
A winter moored at Queensway Marina aboard the yacht Sailing Hjem has given author Faye Allman, pen name Betsy Baskerville, the perfect backdrop for future crime novels. The Newcastle-based writer, alongside her husband Rob Johnson and their dog Yewy, are embracing life on a boat in Gibraltar while planning her next literary endeavours. Ms Allman...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here